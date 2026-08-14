Awarapan 2 Box Office Estimate Day 1: Emraan Hashmi starrer opens with a BANG; Collects Rs. 20 crore on Friday

The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani led Awarapan 2 has taken the box office by storm, surpassing all pre-release expectations. According to early estimates, the Nitin Kakkar directorial is looking to collect in the range of Rs. 19 crore to Rs. 21 crore on a non-holiday Friday.

This is the career-best opening day for Emraan Hashmi and is headed to become his biggest grosser in the long run. The film will see a big spike in business on Saturday owing to the Independence Day holiday, and consolidate that with a strong Sunday. The first weekend of Awarapan 2 is expected to be around the Rs. 80 crore mark, which is fantastic to say the least.

From there, the film will enter the Rs. 100 crore club in less than a week, and embark on a journey to the Rs. 150 crore club. Awarapan 2 has collected around Rs. 10 crore net in the top 3 national chains, contributing about 50 per cent to the total business.

The film is a hit on arrival, and we need to see how big a hit it becomes in the days to come. It faced competition from Batwara, which has not really taken off, but took a dent in the business of Awarapan 2 due to showcasing tussle between PVR Inox and Pen Marudhar.