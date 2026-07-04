Welcome To The Jungle Day 9 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer jumps over 70% on second Saturday; collects Rs. 7.25-7.50 crore

The Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle witnessed strong growth at the box office on its second Saturday. After collecting Rs. 4.25 crore on its second Friday, the comic entertainer registered a jump of more than 70 percent on Day 9.

According to early estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has collected in the range of Rs. 7.25 crore to Rs. 7.50 crore on Saturday. The healthy growth was aided by steadily improving occupancies through the day, particularly during the afternoon and evening shows.

The film began the day with morning occupancy of around 7 percent, which increased to approximately 17 percent in the afternoon and further to around 21 percent in the evening. The night shows also recorded a healthy response, helping the film finish close to the Rs. 7.50 crore mark.

With its Day 9 collections estimated between Rs. 7.25 crore and Rs. 7.50 crore, Welcome To The Jungle has crossed the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark at the India box office. Its total collection, including paid previews, now stands in the range of approximately Rs. 103.14 crore to Rs. 103.39 crore.

The film will now look to record another healthy jump on Sunday and conclude its second weekend on a strong note.