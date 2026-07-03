Alpha Movie Review: ALPHA is mounted on a grand scale but suffers due to a weak script.

Alpha Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol

Director: Shiv Rawail

Alpha Movie Review Synopsis:

ALPHA is the story of a menacing killing machine. Away from the eyes of the world, Lt Col Fateh Singh Lakhawat (Bobby Deol) is training a girl named Sita (Alia Bhatt). She's no ordinary human being. Her blood flows with the 'Alpha' serum. As a result, she has superhuman abilities and the potential to emerge as India's greatest soldier. However, due to circumstances, she goes rogue and is now after RAW chief Vikrant Kaul (Anil Kapoor). While monitoring his movements, she realises that he frequently goes to Valladolid, Spain, to meet Durga (Sharvari). Sita is intrigued by Vikrant's connection with Durga. Soon, she realizes that she also has a bond with both of them. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Alpha Movie Story Review:

Uday Chopra's story shows promise but then gets weak later on. Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan's screenplay is peppered with several action and thrilling moments. Yet, it doesn't give a high as it gives a been-there-done-that feeling. Moreover, logic takes a massive backseat. Ishita Moitra's dialogues are fine and tries to enhance the impact of some scenes.

Shiv Rawail's direction is not up to the mark. To give credit where it's due, he mounts the film on a grand scale. Moreover, the first 20 minutes are exceptional and remind one of Salim-Javed and Manmohan Desai films. There are too many twists and a few of them do catch viewers unawares. Technically, the film is top-class, without a shred of doubt.

However, once the characters are introduced and the focus shifts to the present-day, the film falls like a pack of cards. Several developments are bewildering. For instance, Sita claiming that she came to meet Vikrant and Durga to have a conversation will lead to unintentional laughter, as just a few minutes before, we see her attacking them as if she wants to finish them off. The cinematic liberties continue in the second half, and it goes to another level. Another major issue is that in the very beginning, we see Sita killing people who are considered national assets. After that sequence, it becomes difficult to accept her as a heroic character. The makers have added a patriotism angle and yet, it doesn’t work as intended. The twist in the Fateh Singh Lakhawat track is unpredictable. However, it may lead to backlash.

Alpha Movie Review Performances:

Alia Bhatt rises above the weak script and delivers a performance which is authentic and effortless. Watch out for her in scenes where she sees Durga and realizes what all she has missed in life. She conveys a lot without speaking, and this shows her worth as an actor. Sharvari plays a far more likeable character. She has an arresting screen presence and looks great in action scenes. Anil Kapoor, as always, is quite dependable. Bobby Deol is menacing as the villain and is the apt choice. Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Dr Verghese) lends able support. Dia Mirza (Janki) is lovely. Hrithik Roshan (Kabir) is dashing, but his cameo fails to entice.

Alpha movie music and other technical aspects:

Rohansh and Abeer's music is disappointing, which is shocking, considering that all films of the YRF Spy Universe have had at least one hit song. But one song that stands out is 'Vaar Vaar'. 'Bam Bam', 'Haniya Ve', 'Champagne' etc fail to impress. 'Massacre' is played in the end credits. It is visually striking but also seems out of place. Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara's background score is in sync with the film’s mood.

Rubais' cinematography is spectacular. Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray's production design is top-class. Craig Macrae and Sunil Rodrigues' action is entertaining and a bit gory. Aki Narula, Natasha Vohra, Deepali Singh Raseen and Gunpreet Kaur Mann's costumes are glamorous while yFX's VFX is first-rate. Aarif Sheikh's editing is fine.

Alpha Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, ALPHA is mounted on a grand scale and boasts spectacular action sequences and fine performances by its lead actors. However, the film suffers considerably due to a weak script and lacklustre direction. After WAR 2 [2025], it is yet another underwhelming offering from the YRF Spy Universe. At the box office, the film will register a respectable opening, but its long-term prospects appear dim.