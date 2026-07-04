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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Day 9 Evening Box Office Update: Akshay Kumar starrer enters Rs. 100 crore club; eyes Rs. 6.50-7.25 crore on second Saturday » Welcome To The Jungle Day 9 Evening Box Office Update: Akshay Kumar starrer enters Rs. 100 crore club; eyes Rs. 6.50-7.25 crore on second Saturday

Welcome To The Jungle Day 9 Evening Box Office Update: Akshay Kumar starrer enters Rs. 100 crore club; eyes Rs. 6.50-7.25 crore on second Saturday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle has witnessed encouraging growth on its second Saturday, with occupancies improving steadily through the day. The comic entertainer has also achieved a major milestone, crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark at the India box office.

Welcome To The Jungle Day 9 Evening Box Office Update: Akshay Kumar starrer enters Rs. 100 crore club; eyes Rs. 6.50-7.25 crore on second Saturday

The film began Day 9 with morning occupancy of around 7 percent. It registered a healthy jump in the afternoon, when occupancy rose to approximately 17 percent, before increasing further to around 21 percent during the evening shows. The night shows are expected to record occupancy of more than 20 percent.

Among the major markets, NCR led with occupancy of around 22 percent. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh followed with approximately 18 percent occupancy each.

At the city level, Bengaluru emerged as the strongest-performing market, recording occupancy of around 35 percent. Delhi registered approximately 23 percent occupancy, while Mumbai stood at around 21 percent.

The national multiplex chains continued to account for a significant portion of the business. PVRInox and Cinepolis together contributed approximately Rs. 2.39 crore, representing nearly 55 percent of the film’s all-India collections until 5 PM.

As of 5 PM, Welcome To The Jungle had collected approximately Rs. 4.28 crore on Day 9. With this, the film has crossed the coveted Rs. 100 crore milestone at the India box office. Based on the current momentum and the expected contribution from the night shows, the film is likely to conclude its second Saturday in the range of Rs. 6.50 crore to Rs. 7.25 crore.

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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