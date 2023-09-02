Manish Malhotra, the celebrated fashion designer known for revolutionizing Bollywood fashion with his iconic chiffon sarees, sleek blouses, and contemporary western attire, is embarking on a new creative journey. After years of shaping the industry's fashion landscape, Malhotra recently made a significant shift as he stepped into the world of film production with his newly established production company, Stage5 Production.

Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi set to reunite in Manish Malhotra’s Bun Tikki

The first project under this banner is already creating waves in the industry. Titled Bun Tikki, this film is set to commence production in November 2023, and it promises to be an exceptional cinematic experience. Notably, Bun Tikki will bring together two legendary Bollywood actresses, Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, who will share the screen after a considerable hiatus. This captivating reunion will also feature the talented actor Abhay Deol in a pivotal role. The film is under the proficient direction of Faraz Arif Ansari. Jyoti Deshpande, Manish Malhotra's partner, along with Dinesh Malhotra and Marijke Desouza, is expected to produce the film, lending their expertise to this exciting project. Collaborating with Stage5 Productions, JioStudios is also on board, further amplifying the buzz surrounding the film.

Malhotra had previously taken to his Instagram account to make the official announcement of his production venture, Stage5 Productions. Sharing a clapboard that revealed essential details about the film, he wrote, “Today we boarded the #Train from Chhapraula ‘with @radhikaofficial @divyenndu @anshumaan_pushkar @sauraseni1 @sharat_saxena @kushakapila and @anuragkashyap10 directed by @tiscaofficial produced by #jyotideshpande @malhotra_dinesh @officialjiostudios @stage5production.”

The anticipation for Bun Tikki is already mounting, as the film brings together a stellar cast, an acclaimed director, and the creative process of Manish Malhotra in his new avatar as a producer. Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this cinematic masterpiece that promises to be a memorable addition to Indian cinema.

