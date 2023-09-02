Yesterday, speculations began that the much-awaited film, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, will not release on September 28, as scheduled. As expected, it led to pandemonium in the market. After all, the action entertainer is one of the biggest films of Indian cinema in terms of cost and grandeur. Its postponement would mean that the release calendar might be affected. The makers didn’t confirm but when Fukrey 3 took the September 28 slot, it became clear that Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has indeed got pushed. Today, the makers of the film finally admitted to the change of release date. In a press release sent out by the makers, it is stated the probability of the film releasing in November is high. The sources in the industry, however, are confident that Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is confirmed for a November 2023 release.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire now expected to either clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 on Diwali or release on November 24

But yet again, the makers have added to the confusion in the absence of a release date. Meanwhile, many in the industry feel that there’s a high chance that Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2023 and thus clash with Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Diwali will be an ideal period for Salaar since the back-to-back holidays will give a boost to the collections of the film all over India. At the same time, it’ll have to co-exist with Tiger 3. In fact, both films are big-scale action films meant for audiences of all kinds. This will be an epic clash on the lines of Dil vs Ghayal and Lagaan vs Gadar.”

The source further said, “We’ll see maara-maari happening for shows like never before. Both studios have a clout and will pressurize exhibitors for maximum showcasing. This is subject to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire releasing on the Festival of Lights. In the larger interest of the industry, we hope that the makers immediately give out a release date to end speculations.”

Another source says, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire can also be released on November 24. It’ll be a time when the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be over. So, it's either November 10 or November 24. It won't release on the pre-Diwali Friday of November 3. November 17 is ruled out for sure as the World Cup finals are on Sunday, November 19. Let’s wait for the official announcement.”

Tiger 3 belongs to the YRF Spy Universe. The new poster was unveiled earlier in the day which states that the film follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023). Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi also star in this film, which has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, meanwhile, is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and also features Shruti Haasan.

