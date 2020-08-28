Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched television shows and also happens to be one of the longest-running shows. With the recent guidelines set for shooting the shows amidst the lockdown, the actors have been asked to maintain all the possible precautionary measures required. However, three members from the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai including Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, and Samir Onkar have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The other actors and crew on set were asked to undergo the test and quarantine at home. The producer Rajan Shahi confirmed that the BMC officials had sanitized and fumigated the set. However, as per the reports, lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have resumed shooting for the show. The shoot was put off for four days and the actors have returned on set except for the three actors that tested positive.

The rest of the star cast and crew have tested negative for Coronavirus and will continue to adhere to the guidelines.

