Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.06.2020 | 11:24 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Wajid Khan’s mother, Razina, tests positive for COVID-19 a few hours after his demise

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In a twisted turn of events, the industry lost another gem with Wajid Khan yesterday. The music composer’s death came as a shock to the entire industry and was mourned by a lot of celebrities of Bollywood and television industry. When the news of his demise was announced by Sonu Nigam, it was said that he passed away due to Coronavirus.

Wajid Khan’s mother, Razina, tests positive for COVID-19 a few hours after his demise

However, Sajid Khan has confirmed that Wajid had tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was a cardiac arrest. Hours after Wajid passed away, his mother, Razina has also tested positive for coronavirus. She has been admitted to the Surana Sethia hospital in Mumbai, which also happens to be the one where Wajid was admitted a few hours prior to his death.

Wajid Khan’s first and last piece of work was with Salman Khan.

Also Read: Salman Khan mourns the loss of Wajid Khan with a heartfelt note

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vikrant Massey looks sharp on the cover of…

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter exchange…

Amitabh Bachchan says he has learnt more…

Watch: Salman Khan reveals why father Salim…

Fatima Sana Shaikh recreates iconic images…

Alaya F introduces her IGTV series, #AlayaAF…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification