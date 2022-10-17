The untimely demise of popular television actress Vaishali Takkar has left the industry shocked. The actress is expected to have committed suicide at her Indore residence earlier this weekend. Many of her colleagues are in shock and are grief-stricken over the news. Her co-star from the popular television show Rakshabandhan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Mitali Naag and some others who have known her spoke about her passion for life and stressed the need of paying attention to mental health.



Nyrraa M Banerji

“Vaishali was my co-star in Rakshabandhan. It’s really disturbing. Maybe she could have thought about once that there was so much to explore in life. She was a chirpy and positive girl. We must have a support system in place. We need to share our lives with a friend or a parent.”

Mitaali Nag

“I am shocked, I have no words to comment. Though I never got a chance to meet her, I had heard such good things from the hair and makeup artists about her. I wish she had taken help. I wish she had lived to see a bright future. I have learned one thing from the increase in the number of suicide cases, let’s be kind. Everyone is fighting their own battle. God bless her soul and give strength to her family. Om Shanti.”

Neelu Kohli

Our appearances are so deceptive. I met this girl when we were shooting together for a web series. She was such an innocent girl. But I don’t know whether her personal support system was with her or not. What happened to her? Is it momentary or is it something you do and regret later but at the moment it’s very disturbing? She wanted to do so much in life when I met her. This was even far before she did Sasural Simar Ka. At that time, I could see so much focus and passion in her. It’s very important to have your personal support system or at least one person with whom you can share and that person is able to disconnect that thought from you because this was just momentary and she had her whole life ahead of her.

Aniruddh Dave

“It's actually unbelievable and very disheartening to know this. Why are such things happening? I don't know what to say. I am speechless. “

Shehzada Dhami

“It is disturbing to know a young 30-year-old actress committed suicide. One must have one or two people in life with whom one can share anything. Looks and outside behaviour can be deceptive. You just can't judge what is going on inside one's mind or heart. Have people around you whom you can trust to bear your thoughts and emotions. Life is too beautiful to be given up. Relationships are causing a lot of pain in most actors' lives. One needs to let go of things. One must love oneself no matter what.”

Prateik Chaudhary

“It’s sad to hear the news of anyone committing suicide. Life is precious. We all must have a support system in place. Having people to share your life with is a must. Acting is a demanding profession. Developing personal and professional balance is not an easy thing to do. One must think about what will near and dear ones go through if you kill yourself. That thought should stop you from taking any drastic step. Rest in peace Vaishali.”

