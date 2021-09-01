The multi-national K-pop group SEVENTEEN members THE 8 and JUN are heading to China. The Chinese members of the popular group have been away from their families for a while and amid the pandemic and travel restrictions, they couldn't go back home. Now, from September to December, both the artists will promote in China and spend quality time with their families, respectively.

According to an official statement released by their parent company Pledis Entertainment, it says, "We would like to provide some information on SEVENTEEN’s Korean and overseas activities for the second half of this year. Our company provides full support for both the group and individual activities of SEVENTEEN. We plan the Korean and international activities of our members by exploring a wide range of opportunities for the members to take part in, striving to ensure that the artist can enjoy their full potential as close to our fans as possible. As a part of these efforts, SEVENTEEN members JUN and THE 8 will focus on their activities in China from September to December. They will resume their work in China that had been postponed by COVID-19, and spend time with their families after having been forced to stay apart from them for a considerable amount of time due to the pandemic."

It further reads, "As moving across countries and regions currently demands excessive time and effort due to the severe challenges posed by the current situation on international and regional travel as well as the requirement for self-quarantine, and having discussed the situation with the members of SEVENTEEN, JUN and THE 8 will continue their activities in China for the time being. Please note that during this period SEVENTEEN will engage in their promotions in Korea with 11 members."

"We ask for your generous understanding, and please stay tuned for the diverse activities of SEVENTEEN both in Korea and abroad during the second half of this year," the message concluded.

According to the reports, SEVENTEEN is gearing up for the release of their next album in October 2021. the group recently premiered their version of the show, In the SOOP. Meanwhile, on June 18, the group returned with their 8th mini-album 'Your Choice' along with the music video for the title track 'Ready To Love'.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.