Here is the biggest happening at the Indian Idol finale that will take place on August 15. The show’s star-host Aditya Narayan will be performing live with his father veteran singer Udit Narayan.

But here is the real surprise: Aditya will be singing his father’s hits like ‘Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna’, ‘Papa Kehte Hain’, ‘Jadoo Teri Nazar’ and ‘Pehla Nasha’ while Udit will sing his son’s hits like ‘Tattad Tattad’, ‘Ishqiya Dishqiyan’.

Confirming this, Aditya tells me, “Well, the finale has a lot of performances. But for me my favourite performance for the Finale is my father and I doing an act together. We are planning a role reversal where he sings my song and I sing his. All our top 15 contestants are performing. It’s being shot on our Mumbai set. We are shooting it over the course of a week to accommodate all acts. The finale result announcement will be live.”

