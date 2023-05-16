SCOOP: Did Jemima Khan keep Shekhar Kapur away from the edit of What’s Love Got To Do With It?

It is a matter of great pride for us that the Shekhar Kapur-directed What’s Love Got To Do With It? is one of the big hits of the season in the UK. The behind-the-scenes happenings during the shooting, however, were not-so-smooth between Kapur and Jemima Khan, formerly married to the exiled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wrote and co-produced the film.

Multiple sources confirm that Shekhar and Jemima “could not see eye to eye” from the beginning. By the time the movie neared completion, the two ceased all conversation and were “most definitely not on the same page” on how to edit the film.

Sources said that Jemima took the uncut film away from Shekhar and edited it on her own without his consent.

A source said, “The film What’s Love Got To Do With It? that you see on screen is not how Shekhar edited the footage. It is Jemima Khan’s version of what Shekhar shot. Several scenes were chopped off without his consent.”

