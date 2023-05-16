comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.05.2023 | 2:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Did Jemima Khan keep Shekhar Kapur away from the edit of What’s Love Got To Do With It?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Did Jemima Khan keep Shekhar Kapur away from the edit of What’s Love Got To Do With It?

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Did Jemima Khan keep Shekhar Kapur away from the edit of What’s Love Got To Do With It?
By A Correspondent -

It is a matter of great pride for us that the Shekhar Kapur-directed What’s Love Got To Do With It? is one of the big hits of the season in the UK. The behind-the-scenes happenings during the shooting, however, were not-so-smooth between Kapur and Jemima Khan, formerly married to the exiled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wrote and co-produced the film.

SCOOP: Did Jemima Khan keep Shekhar Kapur away from the edit of What’s Love Got To Do With It?

SCOOP: Did Jemima Khan keep Shekhar Kapur away from the edit of What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Multiple sources confirm that Shekhar and Jemima “could not see eye to eye” from the beginning. By the time the movie neared completion, the two ceased all conversation and were “most definitely not on the same page” on how to edit the film.

Sources said that Jemima took the uncut film away from Shekhar and edited it on her own without his consent.

A source said, “The film What’s Love Got To Do With It? that you see on screen is not how Shekhar edited the footage. It is Jemima Khan’s version of what Shekhar shot. Several scenes were chopped off without his consent.”

Also Read: Shekhar Kapur plans on making “kind of Indian Harry Potter”; says, “Will make a film franchise like Harry Potter, that comes out of India and not the West”

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gautam Gulati kicks off shoot of an…

EXCLUSIVE: The Big Bull sequel to be based…

Esha Gupta is all set to debut at the…

Shah Rukh Khan was charged Rs. 25 crores as…

Adorable Duo: Kapil Sharma and his…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar's Start Up on track for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification