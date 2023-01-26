Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Maju Bohara and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan are the other three directors roped in for the series.

Filmmaker John Mathew Matthan had a dream directorial debut with the Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah-starrer Sarfarosh. The film, which won critical and box office accolades, is still remembered. However, his next film Shikhar (2005), which starred Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor, didn’t do well. His following project A New Love Ishtory couldn’t get completed. Now, Matthan has bagged a web-series titled One Nation.

Sarfarosh fame John Mathew Matthan joins Vivek Agnihotri, Priyadarshan and others for the series One Nation

The Sarfarosh filmmaker will be directing one episode along with the likes of Priyadarshan, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Maju Bohara and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for the show. All six filmmakers are National Award winners. The show is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Hitesh Thakkar.

Throwing more light on the show, Agnihotri wrote on Twitter, “Six National Award winners will tell the untold tales of India's unsung heroes who dedicated their lives for 100 years to keep India as #OneNation.”

Along with this project, Agnihotri is also currently making his next film The Vaccine War. As per the name, the film revolves around Indian scientists’ discovering the COVID-19 vaccine during the recent pandemic.

Coming back to Matthan, the filmmaker had announced a sequel to Sarfarosh in 2019. There were also reports about John Abraham co-producing the film. However, things didn’t work out and the film hasn’t happened yet.

