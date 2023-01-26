Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi appear as jail prisoners in the first poster of the yet-untitled film.

The pair of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi struck gold in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2004) and later in its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). The impact of these films has been such that their pair as Munna and Circuit continues to make us smile. The fans of the duo will now get to see them together again in the upcoming yet-untitled comedy directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Sanjay Dutt himself.

The news and the first poster was shared by the veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter page. “SANJAY DUTT - ARSHAD WARSI REUNITE FOR SANJAY DUTT’S PRODUCTION… #SanjayDutt and #ArshadWarsi - the smash-hit pair of #Munnabhai series - reunite for a new film, not titled yet… #SanjayDutt will produce the film, which will be directed by #SidhaantSachdev,” he wrote.

The poster is a funny image of both Sanjay and Arshad in jail in prisoners’ uniform. This instantly brings back memories of the comedy scene of the two actors in the police lockup in Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

The yet-untitled film is the first big project for Sidhaant Sachdev. He has so far directed web shows, including Hadh and Tantra, and a lot of music videos.

Between Munna Bhat M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanjay and Arshad were also seen together in Anthony Kaun Hai? in 2006 but the film didn’t do well at the box office. Interestingly, it had released only a month before Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Although not much is known about the film as of now, the makers have announced that it will release in this year.

