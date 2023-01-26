India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today on January 26. While citizens of the country are marking the special day by watching the Republic Day parade, celebrities are also commemorating the 74th Republic Day by sharing heartfelt and patriotic wishes on their social media handles. However, it seems among many others, this year’s Republic Day is a bit more special for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar than anyone else as he launched his clothing brand Force IX.

On Republic Day, Akshay Kumar launches his cloth brand Force IX; calls it an “extension” and “part” of himself

Making the official announcement of the same, Khiladi Kumar took to his verified social media handle and shared a video post. The video starts with an old picture of Akshay Kumar, while the actor can be heard saying, “The force was strong then,” in the background. Later, Akshay appears on the screen saying, “The force has gotten stronger now with Force IX.”

Instagramming the video, AK wrote, “Force IX sirf ek fashion brand nahi, mera extension hai, mera hissa hai…jo mere 30 saal ke safar ko aap tak pahunchata hai (Force IX is not only a fashion brand, but an extension of myself, a part of me, which brings to you my journey of 30 years). And it’s all made in India. What better day than today to launch it.”

Embed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

For the unversed, Myntra announced its partnership with Akshay Kumar on January 24 for its newly launched fashion brand, Force IX, on its platform in a first-of-its-kind association. “I'm delighted to associate with an e-commerce giant like Myntra for Force IX’s limited edition launch and to witness our labour of love getting its wings and ready to take off,” Akshay said in a statement.

Coming to the professional front, the 55-year-old recently started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which will also star Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read: 19 Years of Khakee EXCLUSIVE: Kamlesh Sawant narrates the HILARIOUS incident of how Akshay Kumar pulled Tusshar Kapoor’s leg on the sets: “Akshay ji convinced Tusshar that ‘a newborn baby should be fed lassi, and not mother’s milk’ is mentioned on a poster in the hospital scene”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.