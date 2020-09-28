Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.09.2020 | 6:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Ritesh Sidhwani’s GullyBoy makes its mark at SWA Awards 2020

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the most talked about films of 2019 which won hearts with its storyline and unwrapped the underground rap scene is Ritesh Sidhwani and Excel Entertainment's Gully Boy. The film was more of an emotion which touched hearts and was India's official entry for the Oscars .

Ritesh Sidhwani's GullyBoy makes its mark at SWA Awards 2020

After winning numerous accolades all across, adding another one to the rack is the Best Dialogue Award. The dialogue writer of Gully Boy, Vijay Maurya bagged the award for the Best Dialogue at the SWA Awards 2020. SWA Awards is the only award in India dedicated entirely to screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi Feature Films, Television Shows and Web series. Congratulating Vijay in the Gully style Ritesh shared,
"Bahot Hard' #VijayMaurya! Congratulations on winning the Best Dialogue Award for #GullyBoy at the #SWAAwards2020!

Creative Producer, Ritesh Sidhwani recently surprised the audience with three major back to back announcements. Ritesh has been working tirelessly during the lockdown period and used this time in scripting new projects and as the lockdown has now opened the doors for work, these major announcements have created a hustle and bustle among the audience. The producer also released the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in the PAN Indian film KGF2. The audience is eagerly waiting to see what Ritesh Sidhwani brings to the table next.

ALSO READ: Excel Entertainment completes shooting of two films taking necessary precautions for COVID-19

More Pages: Gully Boy Box Office Collection , Gully Boy Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

Probe leaves Deepika Padukone "shaken"

Manoj Bajpayee feels that news channels are…

Vikrant Massey to star in the remake of…

Pakistan’s provincial KP Government to buy…

Case filed against Kangana Ranaut in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification