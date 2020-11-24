Television actor Ashiesh Roy has passed away due to kidney failure. Ashiesh Roy breathed his last at his home last night and the members of CINTAA have confirmed the tragic news. According to another senior actor, Tina Ghai, they have activated the Zonal heads at CINTAA and it is difficult to acquire the death certificate since he passed away in his house.

The actor had done a few commendable roles in serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Remix, and more. He had been facing a financial crunch and was keeping unwell throughout the lockdown. Ashiesh had spoken to another daily about running out of money and had said that he exhausted his savings of Rs. 2 lakhs in the first two days of being hospitalized. As per the reports, Ashiesh Roy had dialysis scheduled today.

The news was first revealed by his house help, who said that he breathed his last at 3:45 AM as he had collapsed after a couple of hiccups. The industry has faced another tragic loss that will be difficult to deal with. Rest in peace, Ashiesh Roy.

