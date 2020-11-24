Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.11.2020 | 12:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

RIP: Ashiesh Roy of Sasural Simar Ka succumbs to kidney failure

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television actor Ashiesh Roy has passed away due to kidney failure. Ashiesh Roy breathed his last at his home last night and the members of CINTAA have confirmed the tragic news. According to another senior actor, Tina Ghai, they have activated the Zonal heads at CINTAA and it is difficult to acquire the death certificate since he passed away in his house.

RIP Ashiesh Roy of Sasural Simar Ka succumbs to kidney failure

The actor had done a few commendable roles in serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Remix, and more. He had been facing a financial crunch and was keeping unwell throughout the lockdown. Ashiesh had spoken to another daily about running out of money and had said that he exhausted his savings of Rs. 2 lakhs in the first two days of being hospitalized. As per the reports, Ashiesh Roy had dialysis scheduled today.

The news was first revealed by his house help, who said that he breathed his last at 3:45 AM as he had collapsed after a couple of hiccups. The industry has faced another tragic loss that will be difficult to deal with. Rest in peace, Ashiesh Roy.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"Bharti should know young girls look up to…

"Your talent should be your drug," Shekhar…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted…

Pratik Gandhi's next is a Gujarati romantic…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move into a new…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification