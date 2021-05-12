On April 22, Zee Studios announced that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai would have a hybrid release in India from May 13. In short, it would be released in cinemas as well as on Zee’s pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex. With cinemas shut in most parts of India, the trade and industry expected that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai would have a very limited release. Also, multiplexes were unhappy with the plans to release the film on digital on the same day. Hence, it was obvious that most of the multiplex chains would not come on board.

Sadly, as time passed, more and more states went under lockdown and the cinemas in those territories were asked to shut down. From today, the Telangana government has commenced a lockdown for a period of 10 days. With this decision, Hyderabad, the only major centre where Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai was all set to release in cinemas, was put under restrictions.

So will Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai have a theatrical release in India at all? And where should one go if he or she wants to experience the Salman Khan-starrer on the big screen? Well, the answer to the first question is yes, the action entertainer will indeed be released in cinemas in our country. But it’ll only happen in the North Eastern state of Tripura.

Earlier in the day, Satadeep Saha, CEO of SSR Cinemas Pvt Ltd, tweeted that his theatres in Agartala would release Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. He was the one who had written an open letter in November 2020 to Salman Khan and requested him that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai should not take the digital route. Hence, Satadeep tweeted that this is his way of keeping his commitment.

Satadeep Saha confirmed to this writer that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai would release in three of his properties – SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema in Agartala and SSR Dharmanagar in Dharmanagar. As aforementioned, all these three theatres are located in the state of Tripura. Since Tripura is having a night curfew which begins at 6:00 pm, the last show of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will be held at 3:00 pm.



SSR Rupasi will run 5 shows of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in a day, at 10:30 AM, 11:45 AM, 12:45 PM, 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Balaka Cinema, meanwhile, will screen two shows, at 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM. As for SSR Dharmanagar, it will showcase 4 shows in a day, at 11:00 AM, 12:00 noon, 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

