Coronavirus has been difficult to contain even after being in the lockdown for over three months. The government is doing everything in its power to make sure that the suspected patients are quarantined and treated well. Keeping a track of all the possible infected people, the BMC and Mumbai police have spent days and nights along with the medical experts to help prevent the virus from spreading further.

However, in a recent development, a COVID-19 alert poster has been put outside Rekha’s house in Bandra by the BMC. The poster reads that there is a COVID-19 positive patient in the house. There are reports that her security guard has been tested positive, which is why, Rekha’s house has been sealed by the BMC for now and has been declared as a containment zone. The BMC has also sanitized the area.

Take a look at the picture of the poster outside her house.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.