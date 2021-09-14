Bollywood Hungama

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone purchase a plot in Alibaug 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are joining the list of celebrities who have purchased a plot in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The pair was spotted at the local registrar's office on Monday, September 13.

According to a daily, the couple visited Alibaug on Monday and soon, many fans gathered outside the office after they heard that the actors were in Alibaug. The pair has purchased a plot in the coastal hamlet houses two bungalows and a coconut and betel nut grove.

As per reports, Padukone reportedly purchased a serviced apartment last month in Bengaluru which is under construction.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will star in Kabir Khan's 83, and the actress will have a cameo in Singh's Cirkus.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Deepika Padukone to play Meenamma in a song in Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus?

