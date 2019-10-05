Bollywood Hungama

Rani Mukerji talks about the importance of Durga Pujo in her life

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rani Mukerji, just like all the other Bengalis, looks forward to this time of the year where the festivities of Durga pujo commence. Rani Mukerji in a recent interview with a leading daily opened up about how important this festival is for her as she went on to reveal how every celebration for Bengalis is all about good food. All set to reprise her role as Sr. Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, Rani Mukerji has yet again stunned her fans in the teaser of Mardaani 2.

Talking more about the festival, Rani Mukerji recalled how she went for pandal shopping with her family as a kid and they would eat various delicacies. She even said that everything she knows about her culture is because of Durga pujo and it is of great importance in her life. While she misses the days where the celebrations were close-knit, she thoroughly enjoys the grand celebrations too.

Mardaani 2 is slated to release on December 13.

Also Read: Mardaani 2 Teaser: Rani Mukerji is a fearless cop in this edge of the seat entertainer

