Last Updated 27.06.2020 | 12:50 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor awaits the narration of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors who chooses his projects very carefully. Currently busy with Brahmastra along with his ladylove, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, Ranbir is also looking at other scripts. After Brahmastra, he will wrap up Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actor had recently liked an idea by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of Kabir Singh, and had asked him to work on it.

Ranbir Kapoor awaits the narration of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next

Producer Murad Khetani spoke about it in his recent interview with a leading daily. Even though he had not expected Kabir Singh to skyrocket like this, they were all pleasantly surprised with the audiences’ reaction to the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer. Sandeep had been working on an idea recently and had pitched it to Ranbir Kapoor and Murad Khetani and the duo had asked him to work on it. Now, Murad reveals that the script is locked for this gangster-drama and they are waiting for the director to give a detailed narration.

How excited are you to see Ranbir and Sandeep working together? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap shares a BTS picture of Ranbir Kapoor from Bombay Velvet, says he reminds him of Raj Kapoor

 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

