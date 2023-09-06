comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj to release on October 6, 2023; watch first motion poster

Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pooja Entertainment is all set to bring audiences a heroic rescue thriller Mission Raniganj set to hit theater screens on October 6, 2023. The film is inspired by a real-life incident at Raniganj Coalfield and inspired by the heroic act of the Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission.

The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds.

The motion poster offers a peek into the gripping rescue operation that unfolded when miners found themselves trapped beneath the 350-foot-deep coal mine. Akshay Kumar, portraying the heroic character of the Late Jaswant Singh Gill, emerges as the central figure, rescuing the miners in a daring rescue operation.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Mission Raniganj is an ode to the resilience, determination, and valour of the human spirit and engineering minds. The film also marks Tinu Suresh Desai's next thriller after Rustom, which won him massive critical and commercial acclaim.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj' is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theaters on October 6, 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

