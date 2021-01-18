Even for all those who enjoy Rakhi Sawant’s antics, her latest husband stunt is a bit too much to digest. It’s not surprising that Rakhi Sawant tries to take the media for a ride over and over again. What is surprising is that a section of the media gets taken in each time.

Ms Sawant has declared herself married at least four times in the past. The last ‘marriage’ was to a Pakistani stand-up comedian who was apparently too gay to be any woman’s bridegroom.

Then in August 2019 Ms Sawant was at it again. This time she claimed she was married at the Marriott hotel on July 28 to an ‘NRI’. However a cursory check at the venue would show there was no wedding, certainly not Rakhi Sawant’s, on the aforementioned date.

After reading about her most ‘marriage’ I had sent a congratulatory message to Ms Sawant. She replied with a coy thanks. Then I asked who the lucky guy was. She responded by saying that she can’t reveal his name. Immediately after this, she sent a voice message saying, his name is Ritesh, and that if I interviewed her she would reply to all my questions.

Significantly there is not one picture of Ms Sawant’s supposed husband ‘Ritesh’ anywhere.

On 18 June 2020 when I again asked her if she is married Ms Sawant categorically replied she was not.

Evidently this is one more hoax attempt by the queen of self-generated controversies to stay in the news by the most unabashed attention-seeker in the Indian entertainment industry.

