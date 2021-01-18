Bollywood Hungama

Shabana Azmi and Shekhar Kapur reunite after 38 years

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The great Shabana Azmi was the leading lady in Shekhar Kapur’s first directorial Masoom in 1983. In spite of their terrific personal and professional rapport they never reunited in any of Kapur’s subsequent films.

Shabana Azmi and Shekhar Kapur reunite after 38 years

That’s changed now. Shabana Azmi is currently shooting in London for Shekhar Kapur’s British rom-com What’s Love Got To Do With It where she plays the romantic lead Shazad Latif’s mother. The popular British actress Lily James plays the romantic female lead while the legendary Emma Thompson plays Lily’s mother.

While we look forward to confrontational moments between Shabana and Emma, we can happily tell you that the two the two legendary actresses get along like a house on fire on location in London.

Shabana Azmi and Shekhar Kapur reunite after 38 year

“Shabana is a naturally curious creature while Emma has a thousand queries about India and Indian cinema. They spend a lot of off-set time in intellectual discussions,” informs a source.

Shekhar has never worked with any of cast members before, except Shabana.

Also Read: Despite flight ban, Shabana Azmi flies off to London for a shoot

