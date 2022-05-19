comscore

Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Anand to get a remake

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

One of the most iconic films Anand starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be remade by the original producer, N.C. Sippy’s grandson Sameer Raj Sippy along with producer Vikram Khakhar. While the film is at the scripting stage, the makers are yet to finalise the director.

Producer Vikram Khakhar adds, “Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, Internationally or Regionally. Placing Anand in the post Covid era, where we emphasise on the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand.”

Elated about the remake announcement, Producer Sameer Raj Sippy who feels that stories like these need to be narrated to the new generation, he said, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content.”

Produced by Sameer Raj Sippy and Vikram Khakhar, the other details about the film are underwraps.

