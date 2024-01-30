The audience and critics' responses have been mixed and many have even criticized the dialogues, tonality and even writing of the film

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is currently running in theatres. Starring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles, the film directed by Siddharth Anand released on January 25. However, the audience and critics' responses have been mixed and many have even criticized the dialogues, tonality and even writing of the film. But Hrithik Roshan admits that he will have to bear the weight of that as he is the lead star of the film.

Hrithik Roshan addresses criticism towards Fighter’s writing; says Siddharth Anand is a headstrong filmmaker: “It breaks your heart to power down and say no”

Speaking to Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan said, “Well, I would like to believe that my fans and my audience who come to watch my films are a bit more evolved and they would not need lines like this. So that’s a weight that I bear because as an actor, I don’t cross any lines.”

He further added, “At the same time, I admire that Sid is a very headstrong filmmaker. It’s his conviction; sometimes you see somebody that convinced and it kind of breaks your heart to power down and say no. Which I don’t do. But of course, I also bear the weight of that because finally, it’s my face.”

Fighter also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, and Pradum Jaykar in pivotal roles. The film marks Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s first collaboration and the former’s third one with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War.

