Actors Priyanka Chopra and Chris Hemsworth will come together for an important discussion on climate change at the closing ceremony of TED Countdown. The session will be held on October 10, 2020.

According to the official website, "This closing session will explore the road ahead. How to think urgently and long-term about climate change. How to take into account the interests of future generations in today’s decisions. How we as individuals, communities, and organizations can contribute to shaping a better future. The Countdown is on!"

Chris Hemsworth, known for his work in Marvel movies, is an active philanthropist and passionate about ocean conservation and finding solutions to climate change.

The session will give us a much needed insight as to what lies ahead for us regarding our environment. #JoinTheCountdown pic.twitter.com/LWI1PcDJjz — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) October 5, 2020

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has inked a two-year multimillion first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. She has two Netflix productions in the pipeline - We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. Besides these projects, she will star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

