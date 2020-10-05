After distributing smartphones to the students of a government school in Chandigarh, Sonu Sood along yet again helped students who were struggling to access online classes at Morni. The actor started the initiative with his friend Karan Gilhotra. They installed a mobile tower in the village to enable uninterrupted connectivity with Indus towers and Airtel.

The situation came to light after a video on social media showed a child from Dapana village, Morni sitting on a tree branch to catch mobile signals to help other children to complete their homework tagging Sood in the post.

Talking about this initiative, Sonu commented “Children are the future of our nation and they deserve an equal chance to a better future. I believe such challenges should never stop anyone from reaching their full potential. It is my honour to help set up a mobile tower in the remote village to help these kids access online classes. They no longer have to climb trees to catch mobile signals.”

Since the lockdown phase began, actor Sonu Sood has generously worked towards helping those in need and he was recently honoured with the Special Humanitarian Action Award by the UNDP.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood honoured with SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.