The coronavirus pandemic hit the showbiz. The film productions were shut down in March followed by theatres, cinema halls, and multiplexes being closed in the lockdown. Soon film producers started releasing their pending films on OTT platforms. This move was criticized by cinema chain owners. Now, they have decided not to release any of these OTT releases in theatres.

Movies including Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sadak 2, Gulabo Sitabo, and Khuda Haafiz among others won't be released in theatres as decided by theatre chains including PVR, Cinepolis, Inox, and Carnival.

Last week, it was announced that cinema halls will open in the country. While some states will continue with the shutdown, the Unlock 5.0 guidelines by the Home Ministry revealed that cinema halls can operate at 50 % capacity starting October 15. The MHA released the new set of guidelines. A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the same.

Today, it was announced that. Ajay Devgn and Kajol'sTanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, TaapseePannu's Thappad, Aditya Roy Kapur - DishaPatani's Malang, AyushmannKhurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath will be the first five films to return to the theatres.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.