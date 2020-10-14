Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2020 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Cinema chains WON’T release OTT movies Dil Bechara, Gunjan Saxena, Sadak 2 among others in theatres

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The coronavirus pandemic hit the showbiz. The film productions were shut down in March followed by theatres, cinema halls, and multiplexes being closed in the lockdown. Soon film producers started releasing their pending films on OTT platforms. This move was criticized by cinema chain owners. Now, they have decided not to release any of these OTT releases in theatres.

Cinema chains WON'T release OTT movies Dil Bechara, Gunjan Saxena, Sadak 2 among others in theatres

Movies including Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sadak 2, Gulabo Sitabo, and Khuda Haafiz among others won't be released in theatres as decided by theatre chains including PVR, Cinepolis, Inox, and Carnival.

Last week, it was announced that cinema halls will open in the country. While some states will continue with the shutdown, the Unlock 5.0 guidelines by the Home Ministry revealed that cinema halls can operate at 50 % capacity starting October 15. The MHA released the new set of guidelines. A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the same.

Today, it was announced that. Ajay Devgn and Kajol'sTanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, TaapseePannu's Thappad, Aditya Roy Kapur - DishaPatani's Malang, AyushmannKhurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath will be the first five films to return to the theatres.

ALSO READ: Tanhaji, Thappad, Malang, Kedarnath, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, War among others to re-release in cinemas

More Pages: Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Box Office Collection , Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan reportedly…

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to tie the…

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol expecting their…

Payal Ghosh agrees to apologize to Richa…

Sonu Sood launches an initiative to support…

Rajkummar Rao to endorse Syska range of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification