Don’t Worry Darling director and star Olivia Wilde allegedly slept naked with Jason Sudeikis just weeks before she was publicly spotted holding hands with Harry Styles, the exes’ former nanny claimed.

According to a report from Page Six tabloid, in part two of her explosive interview with the Daily Mail, the pair’s ex-employee, who chose to remain anonymous, alleged that the Ted Lasso star confided in her that the Don’t Worry Darling director shared intimate moments with him even after he learned she was leaving him.

As the report notes, after abruptly dumping Sudeikis for her now-boyfriend Harry Styles on November 8, 2020, claims the nanny, Wilde’s loving interactions with the Sudeikis continued through the rest of the month and into December, only stopping after the actress was photographed with the English pop star at a wedding the following January.

“When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry in the news, I was shocked, as just a month before, when we were in LA, she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him,” the nanny alleged, claiming the actor showed her the texts and let her listen to the voice memos and voicemails.

“Then Jason said, ‘She was just here [at the house], and she was naked in the pool and then she slept with me naked in the bed,'” the nanny further claimed. “She was sending him voice messages saying he was her everything.” The nanny went on to claim how Wilde sent Sudeikis “a lot of mixed messages.”

“It was, ‘How can this be that she was just in this relationship, and now she’s holding hands with a different person in front of everyone a month later?'” Wilde and Sudeikis got engaged in 2013 and share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

The former couple issued a joint statement on Monday to declare the claims of their ex-employee as void stating, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

