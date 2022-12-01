Christine McVie, who played with rock band Fleetwood Mac and wrote some of their most famous songs, has reportedly died aged 79. The Fleetwood Mac vocalist, keyboardist, and songwriter was behind hits including ‘Little Lies’, ‘Everywhere’, ‘Don't Stop’, ‘Say You Love Me’ and ‘Songbird’.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” Her family said in a statement. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Fleetwood Mac’s said in a statement, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Stevie Nicks also shared a heartfelt and handwritten note in the memory of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate and her dearest friend. “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was Ill,” Nicks wrote in the letter posted on Instagram. “Until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over.”

“I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.” Nicks then penned down the lyrics to the third verse of Haim’s ‘Hallelujah’, which reflects on the death of a friend and cherishing the memories they made. “I had a best friend but she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now / You always remind me that memories will last / These arms reach out / You were there to protect me like a shield / Long hair, running with me through the field / Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along,” Nicks wrote.

Nicks concluded her note by writing, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me.” Christine McVie, originally known professionally by her maiden name Christine Perfect, was one of eight members of the band inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

