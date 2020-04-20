Manisha Koirala has battled cancer and is a proud survivor. While the nation has been put under the lockdown, Manisha Koirala can’t help but be reminded of the time she was locked in her apartment in New York for 6 months for her cancer treatment. She spoke about how those days were a thousand times worse than these.

We’ve just been put under lockdown for two months and it gives us hope that things will get better eventually, says the actress. She further says that we should understand the gravity of the situation and take inspiration from our past experiences. Manisha Koirala has also advised people to eat healthy and avoid touch their faces. She has also been cleaning her house more often than required and her mother has been pulling her leg about it.

Manisha Koirala has been spending her lockdown by pursuing her hobbies like gardening, writing, and has taken up reading as well.

