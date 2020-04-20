Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.04.2020 | 1:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Manisha Koirala is reminded of her cancer treatment days during this lockdown

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Manisha Koirala has battled cancer and is a proud survivor. While the nation has been put under the lockdown, Manisha Koirala can’t help but be reminded of the time she was locked in her apartment in New York for 6 months for her cancer treatment. She spoke about how those days were a thousand times worse than these.

Manisha Koirala is reminded of her cancer treatment days during this lockdown

We’ve just been put under lockdown for two months and it gives us hope that things will get better eventually, says the actress. She further says that we should understand the gravity of the situation and take inspiration from our past experiences. Manisha Koirala has also advised people to eat healthy and avoid touch their faces. She has also been cleaning her house more often than required and her mother has been pulling her leg about it.

Manisha Koirala has been spending her lockdown by pursuing her hobbies like gardening, writing, and has taken up reading as well.

Also Read: Lajja Reunion: Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala reunite on the red carpet of Umang 2020

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising…

Zareen Khan launches her own YouTube channel

Kirti Kulhari goes on a digital detox

Cannes Film Festival to not take place in…

Hrithik Roshan extends financial support to…

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away at the age…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification