comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2022 | 4:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Management labels of Kep1er’s Dayeon and Ciipher’s Won officially respond to dating rumors

Bollywood News

Agencies of Kep1er’s Dayeon and Ciipher’s Won issue official statements in response to their artists’ dating rumors

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean artists Kep1er’s Dayeon and Ciipher’s Won had recently sparked dating rumors on social media.

Management labels of Kep1er’s Dayeon and Ciipher’s Won officially respond to dating rumors

Management labels of Kep1er’s Dayeon and Ciipher’s Won officially respond to dating rumors

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on October 13, one media outlet reported that Won and Dayeon were dating each other. According to the report, the two stars’ social media posts fueled speculation that they were in a relationship, as it appeared that they had visited the same places and worn the same clothes.

Later that day, both Dayeon’s label CJ ENM and Won’s agency Rain Company issued official statements in response to the dating reports.

Rain Company stated, “It is difficult to confirm [whether the report is true] because it’s the artist’s personal life.” Meanwhile CJ ENM commented, “Because this is a personal matter, it’s difficult for us to give an answer.”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu gets an…

This Romance Is a Force Majeure: SF9’s…

Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam’s…

Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic’s withdrawal…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals why she doesn’t…

Rajeev Sen blocks wife Charu Asopa on social…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification