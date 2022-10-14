Agencies of Kep1er’s Dayeon and Ciipher’s Won issue official statements in response to their artists’ dating rumors

South Korean artists Kep1er’s Dayeon and Ciipher’s Won had recently sparked dating rumors on social media.

Management labels of Kep1er’s Dayeon and Ciipher’s Won officially respond to dating rumors

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on October 13, one media outlet reported that Won and Dayeon were dating each other. According to the report, the two stars’ social media posts fueled speculation that they were in a relationship, as it appeared that they had visited the same places and worn the same clothes.

Later that day, both Dayeon’s label CJ ENM and Won’s agency Rain Company issued official statements in response to the dating reports.

Rain Company stated, “It is difficult to confirm [whether the report is true] because it’s the artist’s personal life.” Meanwhile CJ ENM commented, “Because this is a personal matter, it’s difficult for us to give an answer.”

