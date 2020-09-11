A man was arrested from South Kolkata on Thursday for allegedly making threat calls to Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. He is believed to be a fan of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The actress recently had a war of words with Shiv Sena after parts of her office in Mumbai were demolished.

According to a senior Kolkata police officer, the man has been identified as Palash Bose, a resident of Tollygunge. He was arrested a by a team of Mumbai Police and would be produced at the Alipore court on Friday for transit remand.

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal of her opinion about the functioning of the Maharashtra state government and the Mumbai police ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana also compared Mumbai to PoK which was followed by a war of words with Sanjay Raut. Bose has allegedly threatened the Shiv Sena leader with dire consequences following which the Mumbai Police contacted the city cops and arrested the man.

ALSO READ: Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for using defamatory language against CM Uddhav Thackeray

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.