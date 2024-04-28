Krishna Mukherjee, known for her role of Shubh Shagun, recently took to Instagram to reveal alleged harassment by the show's producer Kundan Singh. In her post, she bravely spoke out about her experiences, sparking a wave of support from her industry peers and fans alike. However, this revelation was met with denial and threats of legal action from the producer, Kundan Singh.

Krishna told HT City exclusively, “Itna time anxiety aur depression hua, my personal was f****d because of all this. I am feeling so bad, main ruki kyun hui thi uss show mein, waiting for what. I didn't quit even after the incident, and the producer fooled me. (I've wasted time, had anxiety and depression. My personal life is f****d because of all this. I am feeling so bad, why did I stay in the show, waiting for what.)”

She just released an Instagram reel describing her account, “My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression bcz of this. We hide our emotions and show the brighter side on social media. But this is the Reality. My family was asking me not to post bcz they are still scared what if these people harm you? But why should I be scared ? This is my right and I need justice."

In the article, she describes what she claims happened to her on the show's set, saying, “It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life,” she writes, adding, “The production house and the producer @kundan.singh.official has harassed me so many times. They even once locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work.”

She further claims that they haven’t cleared her dues for 5 months now. “I was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe, broken and scared throughout. I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am scared what if the same thing happens again? I need justice,” she writes.

Responding to her claims, the producer of the show Kundan Singh denied the claims while at the same time reaching out to Krishna’s social media followers to ‘beware of her lies’. Besides this, Kundan took to social media as well revealing that in 2022 Krishna had filed an FIR on similar grounds against two other individuals while revealing his side of the story in a post saying, “It’s sad to see how it’s so easy for some people to make false accusations. I must clarify that all the accusations being made are false and frivolous, and strict legal action will be taken against all culprits.”

Talking about Krishna’s claims further and the FIR as well, Kuundan continued, “During that time me and my team strongly stood with her and her family and helped her at every step, I was even in touch with her father throughout the matter. As a disciplinary action I even fired both the employees immediately, though later came to know that the allegations she put on them were false and only for the sake to settle her personal grudge,” he claims, adding, “She took a step ahead for false financial claim, we had reached out to her for legal proceeding but she refusing to come which is already in the record of City Civil Court, Mumbai.”

Denying his claims, Krishna tells HT City that the two people were back on sets in a week, “I told them clearly that those two people will not come on set again, but only after a week, they were there. I reminded the team, to which I was told 'we don't have much team, kya karein' I still continued shooting. Kundan Singh ne saara mujhe pe daal diya ki meri wajah se show band ho gaya. He is lying in his Insta post.”

If the battel between Krishna and Kundan wasn’t enough, Aly Goni has also come forward stating that he has borne witness to Krishna’s harassment and that he is owed dues to the tune of Rs. 39 lakhs. Sharing videos on Instagram Stories about that he says, “Krishna made some allegations, and the perpetrator is now posting claiming she’s lying. I know it’s not a lie because Krishna called me when they locked her in the room. She was crying when she called me and Chirag. But we were all shooting and couldn’t help her then.”

Talking about his dues, Goni adds, “Irrespective of that, if Kundan is so sure he paid her, I’m sure he must have the bank details. Why not share it? All her friends know how much she has suffered. The amount they need to pay her is not small, it’s ₹39 lakh. She earned that money. You can’t blame the channel too as they always clear the dues. Threaten however much you want, we’re all with her.”

