comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.01.2023 | 4:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada trailer crosses 100 million views across platforms

Bollywood News

Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, has achieved the milestone in just 11 days.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ever since the trailer of director Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada dropped on the internet and social media, Kartik Aaryan’s fans have gone into a frenzy. Although the actor is known for giving a series of commercial hits, this is the first time that he is starring in an out-and-out masala entertainer and this seems to have worked out well with the trailer going viral in no time.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada trailer crosses 100 million views across platforms

Now, the Shehzada trailer has crossed a major milestone as it has gone past 100 million views across platform on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram in just 11 days.

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Released in 2020, the movie starred Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj and Sushanth Anumolu. The remake has been produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series.

Recently, Kartik was seen in Rajat Sharma’s television chat show Aap Ki Adalat. Among various things, he also spoke about him emerging as a major star of Bollywood lately. “I have always seen myself as no. 1,” he said on the show. “Slowly people are also getting to know that and are seeing me like that. But the audience’s love is what matters the most to me. I am desperate for their love and only for that am I obsessed with myself and want to give hit films... there’s only one Shehzada (prince) in the film industry.”

Shehzada is all set to release on February 10.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan recalls visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments for the first time: ‘I almost ran from there escaping the lathi charge’

More Pages: Shehzada Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul give a peek into…

EXCLUSIVE: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs winner…

Bombay HC asks police to not take action…

Athiya Shetty tied the knot with K L Rahul,…

Cinepolis sets a RECORD; to play as many as…

Yash Raj Films’ Shah Rukh Khan starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification