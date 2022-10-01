South Korean female pop group aespa is reportedly launching an NFT collection with Web3 artist Blake Kathryn. The NFT will give fans access to the group’s exclusive content and rare meet-and-greet with them in Seoul.

K-pop group aespa to collaborate with NFT artist Blake Kathryn for new NFT collection ‘æ girls’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beginning October 13 at 2 p.m. PT to October 21 at 8 a.m. PT, NFTs from the collection — called æ girls — will be auctioned on Sotheby’s digital marketplace for NFTs. The entire collection will drop in three parts, with each part being available between 48 hours to a week during the auction. The first part in the series will be an open edition, meaning the NFT can be minted an unlimited number of times. The NFT will serve as an access key to holders and will come with one additional piece of digital artwork.



As per the report, the second part, ‘Altars’, will include a set of 32 special and limited edition NFTs of each of the aespa group members (Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing). The digital artworks will come with a personalized recording from each member discussing the artwork. The first edition of each of the Altars will go to the highest bidder and come with a signed autograph from the artist and each Aespa member. The final and most rare work in the æ girls NFT collection will be called “Dreamspace.”

The work is a single-edition piece that is meant to be reflective of the virtual environment for each aespa member. “Dreamscape” holders will receive a video recording from aespa and Kathryn, a virtual meet-and-greet with Kathryn, and — most significantly — an all-expenses paid trip to Seoul to meet the pop group and attend one of their concerts. “We love connecting with our fans in new ways that embrace technology, and this new NFT collection is really cool, cute and cutting edge,” the four-member group said in a joint statement to THR. “Blake Kathryn is an amazing artist, and we enjoyed the process of collaborating with her to create this collection.”

“Altars,” a series of digital artworks that are part of Aespa’s NFT collection with Blake Kathryn. COURTESY OF BLAKE KATHRYN pic.twitter.com/Dls2wk7QLE

— I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU (@starry_shi1998) September 30, 2022



The æ girls collection will be on display at Sotheby’s galleries in New York and Hong Kong. “It was a pleasure to collaborate with aespa on this first-of-its-kind NFT collection,” Kathryn, who has previously worked with Lil Nas X, Paris Hilton and Jimmy Choo, said. “This release is an authentic reflection of Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning and captures the unique essence and qualities of each of these powerful women. My hope is that it reflects female artists pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, blurring the lines between real and virtual to create a new kind of fandom.”

