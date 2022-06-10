South Korean female group aespa’s upcoming second mini-album Girls had already surpassed 1 million stock pre-orders.

aespa sells 1 million copies of upcoming mini-album Girls through pre-orders in just one week

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the group’s agency SM Entertainment, as of June 9, announced that aespa’s upcoming comeback album had already surpassed 1 million stocks through pre-orders notably in just a week since pre-orders first opened. The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

This achievement makes aespa the second K-pop female group in history to sell a million copies of an album in pre-sales, following BLACKPINK with their 2020 record ‘The Album’ which racked up nearly 1.03million in pre-orders. Earlier this month, SM Entertainment announced that aespa had established a global partnership with Warner Records and that on June 24, they would pre-release their English-language single ‘Life’s Too Short,’ a single they first gave a sneak-peek of during their performance at Coachella in April.

Last month, the quarter were featured on the 2022 edition of Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list for Asia and were notably the only South Korean music act to be included on the list.

