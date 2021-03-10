Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.03.2021 | 11:36 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she is risking Covid to promote Roohi

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Going out to greet crowds during this time of the Covid crisis is the last thing any actor would want to do. And yet Janhvi Kapoor is doing just that.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she is risking Covid to promote Roohi

And there is a good reason for it.

Explains Janhvi, “We are doing some promotion in person also. It’s fun to go out and meet people to promote a film. I haven’t done this since my first film Dhadak. My second film Gunjan Saxena was promoted virtually.”

But why take the risk?

Janhvi explains, “We are asking people to come to the theatre to see Roohi. If we ask them to do so while sitting at home, why would they listen to our request? Covid is not going away anywhere. We have to continue with our lives while taking all necessary precautions.”

Also Read: Ahead of the release of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS pictures of turning into a ghost

More Pages: Roohi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED Sooryavanshi won’t release on…

World Kidney Day: Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh…

Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj join the team of…

SCOOP: A MEGA ENTRY for Salman Khan in…

SCOOP: Yash Raj Films to announce its new…

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's U.A.E…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification