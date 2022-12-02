For those who think being compared with her legendary mom Sridevi is a problem for Janhvi Kapoor, here is her rather confident verdict on the topic. Says Janhvi, “Why would I want the comparisons to stop? Why would I be offended by being compared with my mom? I am being compared with the best. So they are holding me to the best possible standards. It’s like reaching to the stars. At least I can aim for the sky. I think I am flattered.”

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on being compared with Sridevi; says, “I am being compared with the best”

Janhvi doesn’t think the comparisons are uncalled-for. “I can’t blame them for their expectations. I am trying hard to live up to the expectations. I may not have the talent or beauty of my mother. But it’s the hard work that is my USP. I know I will get there.”

Janhvi confesses she is completely engrossed in her career. “Cinema is my life. Acting is the only thing that keeps me going. I will keep on reaching for the stars. I am not apologetic anymore for where I come from.”

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks breath-takingly beautiful in an orange structured lehenga as she walks the ramp for Amit Aggarwal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.