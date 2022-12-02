comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.12.2022 | 10:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
An Action Hero Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on being compared with Sridevi; says, “I am being compared with the best”

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

For those who think being compared with her legendary mom Sridevi is a problem for Janhvi Kapoor, here is her rather confident verdict on the topic. Says Janhvi, “Why would I want the comparisons to stop? Why would I be offended by being compared with my mom? I am being compared with the best. So they are holding me to the best possible standards. It’s like reaching to the stars. At least I can aim for the sky. I think I am flattered.”

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on being compared with Sridevi; says, “I am being compared with the best”

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on being compared with Sridevi; says, “I am being compared with the best”

Janhvi doesn’t think the comparisons are uncalled-for. “I can’t blame them for their expectations. I am trying hard to live up to the expectations. I may not have the talent or beauty of my mother. But it’s the hard work that is my USP. I know I will get there.”

Janhvi confesses she is completely engrossed in her career. “Cinema is my life. Acting is the only thing that keeps me going. I will keep on reaching for the stars. I am not apologetic anymore for where I come from.”

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks breath-takingly beautiful in an orange structured lehenga as she walks the ramp for Amit Aggarwal

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bollywood Hungama is all set to host its…

After Porsche, Ram Kapoor is now a proud…

Maarrich director Dhruv Lather calls Seven,…

Photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s…

Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to 13…

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani reveals the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification