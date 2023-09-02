Just yesterday, Bollywood Hungama had reported about the Pulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey 3, announcing the release date of the film. Well, now just hours later, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the trailer of the film will be coming out sooner than expected. In fact, we hear that the trailer of the much-anticipated release will be released next week on Tuesday, September 5.

Fukrey 3 Trailer EXCLUSIVE: First glimpse of Pulkit Samrat starrer to be released on September 5, 2023

While the trailer is certain to offer fans a glimpse in to the Fukrey 3 world, the wait for the film will continue till, later in the month. Revealing details a source adds, “The marketing team of Fukrey 3 recently locked September 5 as the trailer release date. This had to be changed since the release of the film was preponed as well. Originally the film was slated for a later date, but now being slated to hit screens on September 28, everything had to be brought forward.” If that was not enough, the source continues, “The whole marketing and promotion plan for the film has been revamped. While most involve shifting dates ahead, there have been some additions to the promotion plans as well.”

This shift in release date and trailer announcement comes after the unexpected shift in the release date of the highly-anticipated Salaar, featuring Prabhas. As for the film, Fukrey 3 will see Pulkit return as Hunny, along with his co-stars Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat shares playful glimpse with Fukrey 3 co-stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh; see post

More Pages: Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.