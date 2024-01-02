comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Fighter director Siddharth Anand dismisses runtime rumors; says, “Real run time is under 2 hours…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Fighter director Siddharth Anand dismisses runtime rumors; says, "Real run time is under 2 hours…"

Fighter director Siddharth Anand dismisses runtime rumors; says, "Real run time is under 2 hours…"

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter is scheduled to release on January 25. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has put an end to rumours swirling around the runtime of his upcoming action epic, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Amidst speculation that the film might clock in at a hefty three hours, Anand took to social media to clarify, "Fighter run time rumors. Real run time is under 2 hours 40 minutes."

Fighter director Siddharth Anand dismisses runtime rumors; says, “Real run time is under 2 hours…”

Fighter director Siddharth Anand dismisses runtime rumors; says, “Real run time is under 2 hours…”

The makers recently unveiled the film's adrenaline-pumping teaser, showcasing Hrithik as a fighter pilot soaring through the skies and Deepika alongside him, both portraying dedicated Air Force officers. The glimpse, packed with aerial stunts and patriotic fervour, left audiences roaring for more.

Fighter, presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, boasts real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes, adding authenticity to the action sequences. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi also star in pivotal roles.

This marks Hrithik and Deepika's first on-screen collaboration, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. Hrithik and Siddharth Anand have previously delivered hits like Bang Bang and War, while Deepika and Anand collaborated on Pathaan.

Earlier, Siddharth had said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI, “The teaser launch is an exciting prelude to the spectacle we aim to bring to the screen. It's just a fraction of the drama and intensity that the movie encapsulates.” He further added, “This glimpse hints at the meticulous craft, from the exhilarating aerial sequences to the powerful performances by our talented cast. We're thrilled to unveil this glimpse and set the stage for the thrilling spectacle that awaits audiences on January 25th, 2024.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

