BOLLYWOOD NEWS

John Abraham buys Rs 70 crores bungalow in prime Mumbai location: Report

John Abraham has purchased a luxurious bungalow in the upscale Khar area for a staggering Rs 70.83 crore.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood action hero John Abraham has broken the mold, trading in the sky for the ground in a record-breaking real estate deal. As per a report by Money Control and according to documents accessed by IndexTap.com, John has purchased a sprawling 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's prestigious Khar area for a staggering Rs 70.83 crore.

The property, nestled along Khar's bustling Linking Road, boasts not only an expansive bungalow but also an additional 7,722 sq ft of land, offering the actor ample space and privacy in the heart of the city. The deal, registered on December 27, 2023, saw Abraham pay a noteworthy Rs 4.24 crore in stamp duty.

Coming to the professional front, the 51-year-old actor was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. He played the antagonist in the Siddharth Anand directorial. The film was released in January 2023.

John has a bunch of upcoming films in his kitty. He will be sharing the screen space with Manushi Chhillar in Tehran. Directed by Arun Gopalan, it is slated to release on April 26, 2024. Neeru Bajwa will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

In addition to this, he also has Vedaa, the Nikkhil Advani directorial, which is currently under production. Last year, in August, he wrapped its Jodhpur schedule. Besides him, the film will also star Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia. Vedaa is a production of Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. The film is currently being filmed and is scheduled to release next year.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

