South Korean celebrities are coming together to mourn the loss of hundreds who lost their loved ones in the recent tragedy in Seoul’s Itaewon region.

Halloween celebrations turned deadly in South Korea’s Itaewon as it was reported that a crowd crush led to the death of 154 people, of whom 26 were foreign nationals and 132 were injured as per updates on Sunday, according to Korea Herald. An estimate of 100,000 people was expected to be in attendance on Saturday night in Itaewon.

In the narrow alley, around 10:40 pm, the crowd began to surge leaving people stuck there for over one and a half hours. This led to suffocation in the tight space. Videos and photos went viral on social media in which people and first responders were giving CPR on the spot to people who were unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest.

Majority the fatalities were those of people in their 20s. Following the tragic turn of events, ENHYPEN, PSY, Jessi, G-Dragon and many others took to social media over Halloween weekend to offer their condolences to the families of those impacted by the tragic event.

“My heart is heavy with the sad news from Korea,” pop group ENHYPEN tweeted on Saturday. “We pray for the well-being of the deceased, and we also offer our condolences to the bereaved families and acquaintances who have lost loved ones.”

한국에서의 슬픈 소식에 마음이 많이 무겁습니다.

삼가 고인의 명복을 빌며, 사랑하는 사람을 잃은 유족과 지인분들에게도 위로의 말씀을 드립니다. — ENHYPEN (@ENHYPEN_members) October 30, 2022

Musician PSY also shared a note on his Instagram story writing, “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who have been affected by the tragic accident in Itaewon. We send out deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.” Meanwhile, rapper Jessi also took to her Instagram story to offer condolences.

“Condolences to the deceased,” she wrote. “I am truly heartbroken... My deepest prayers and condolences to all the victims and their families..” G-Dragon and 2AM’s Jo Kwon both asked fans to “Pray for Itaewon” in their respective Instagram stories, while Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko and Balming Tiger also expressed their condolences.

Moreover, in the light of the tragic incident, female pop group TWICE announced via social media that their 7th fan meeting has now been canceled. The group’s agency issued an official statement announcing the news and wrote, “We inform you that the TWICE 7th anniversary fanmeeting TWICE FANMEETING ONCE HALLOWEEN 3 has been cancelled.”

“Both artists and executives are deeply saddened by the tragic accident on the 29th,” they further wrote. “Therefore, we are cancelling TWICE FANMEETING ONCE HALLOWEEN 3 previously scheduled on Saturday, November 5th. We have seriously considered changing the concept, but due to the time constraint and various aspects, we have decided to officially cancel the event.”

They added, “We ask for your kind understanding. Specific details regarding the refund process due to the cancellation will be announced through a separate notice.

TWICE FANMEETING ONCE HALLOWEEN 3 취소 안내https://t.co/fvimJCZ5HB — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) October 31, 2022

