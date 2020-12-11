Bollywood Hungama

Chris Evans joins Toy Story universe; to voice Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming origin story 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actor Chris Evans is joining the Toy Story universe. The actor will be voicing the character of Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming origin story titled Lightyear.

Chris Evans joins Toy Story universe; to voice Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming origin story 

The first look was unveiled on Thursday during The Walt Disney Investor conference. "Here’s a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022," the official tweet read.

According to Deadline, "Lightyear will follow how the young test pilot became the space hero that spawned the Buzz Lightyear action figure made famous in Pixar’s Toy Story movies. Angus MacLane, the co-director of Finding Dory, will be taking the reins on Lightyear."

Lightyear launches into theaters on June 17, 2022.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans addresses NSFW photo leak incident in the best way possible 

