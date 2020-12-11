Hollywood actor Chris Evans is joining the Toy Story universe. The actor will be voicing the character of Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming origin story titled Lightyear.

The first look was unveiled on Thursday during The Walt Disney Investor conference. "Here’s a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022," the official tweet read.

Here’s a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QfXnHsBLcO — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

According to Deadline, "Lightyear will follow how the young test pilot became the space hero that spawned the Buzz Lightyear action figure made famous in Pixar’s Toy Story movies. Angus MacLane, the co-director of Finding Dory, will be taking the reins on Lightyear."

Lightyear launches into theaters on June 17, 2022.

