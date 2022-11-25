comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.11.2022 | 5:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhediya Drishyam 2 Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

BTS’ RM reveals track list of debut solo album ‘Indigo’ featuring Anderson .Paak, Tablo, Colde & more

Bollywood News

RM's Indigo is set to release on December 2.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean super titans BTS’ RM has unveiled track list for his highly-anticipated solo album, Indigo and it features some big collaborations! On November 24, RM’s agency Bighit Music shared the tracklist on their official Twitter handle. The lineup includes American rapper Anderson .Paak, American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, Colde, Park Ji Yoon and more.

BTS’ RM reveals track list of debut solo album ‘Indigo’ featuring Anderson .Paak, Tablo, Colde & more

BTS’ RM reveals track list of debut solo album ‘Indigo’ featuring Anderson .Paak, Tablo, Colde & more

Tablo of Epik High, who features on “All Day,” also tweeted, “Y’all wanted this for so long. So did we.” The 10-track album was officially announced earlier this month by RM himself, who said he had worked for four years on the album and said it was “very different” from his past projects.

As noted by NME tabloid, though Indigo will mark RM’s debut solo album, it follows two mixtapes from the BTS member – the eponymous ‘RM’ in 2015, along with 2018’s ‘mono’.

RM is credited as co-writer all the tracks of the forthcoming album, while production on the record was handled by Pdogg, john eun, HONNE, eAeon and more. According to Big Hit Music, the song “carries the rapper’s wish to live just like a calm wild flower, not a flame that is flamboyant but disappears in an instant.”

Also Read: BTS’ RM debuts first teaser of his first solo album ‘Indigo’; watch video

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Veteran actor Tabassum passes away at 78…

Reema Kagti to collaborate with Amazon Prime…

Anurag Basu to direct Life In A Metro…

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot expresses desire…

BREAKING: Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya…

Quentin Tarantino is headed back to the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification