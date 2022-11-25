South Korean super titans BTS’ RM has unveiled track list for his highly-anticipated solo album, Indigo and it features some big collaborations! On November 24, RM’s agency Bighit Music shared the tracklist on their official Twitter handle. The lineup includes American rapper Anderson .Paak, American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, Colde, Park Ji Yoon and more.

BTS’ RM reveals track list of debut solo album ‘Indigo’ featuring Anderson .Paak, Tablo, Colde & more

Tablo of Epik High, who features on “All Day,” also tweeted, “Y’all wanted this for so long. So did we.” The 10-track album was officially announced earlier this month by RM himself, who said he had worked for four years on the album and said it was “very different” from his past projects.

As noted by NME tabloid, though Indigo will mark RM’s debut solo album, it follows two mixtapes from the BTS member – the eponymous ‘RM’ in 2015, along with 2018’s ‘mono’.

RM is credited as co-writer all the tracks of the forthcoming album, while production on the record was handled by Pdogg, john eun, HONNE, eAeon and more. According to Big Hit Music, the song “carries the rapper’s wish to live just like a calm wild flower, not a flame that is flamboyant but disappears in an instant.”

Also Read: BTS’ RM debuts first teaser of his first solo album ‘Indigo’; watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.