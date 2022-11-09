Ian McShane will reportedly reprise his role as John Wick role Winston in Lionsgate's upcoming John Wick spinoff film Ballerina. According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details involve a young woman with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen. McShane will reprise his role as Winston, manager of the Continental, the hotel for assassins with its own set of rules and severe consequences for breaking them.

Production reportedly began Monday with Len Wiseman set as the director and Shay Hatten as writer. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Wick director Chad Stahelski are producing the film. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

“We’re thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina, producer Basil Iwanyk said in a statement. “He’s been such an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It’s been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands.”

McShane joins fellow franchise veteran Keanu Reeves – who is returning as the fan-favorite assassin John Wick – and Ana de Armas who is on board to play the role of young female assassin. The actor is also reprising his Winston role in John Wick: Chapter 4, which will come out in theaters worldwide on March 23, 2023.

On the work front, McShane was most recently seen as Mr. Wednesday in the hit Starz television series American Gods, on which he also acted as executive producer. He also recently voiced a role in Netflix animated film My Father’s Dragon.

