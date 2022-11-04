Prime Video is all set to launch the highly anticipated special event series called The Continental, based on the blockbuster action franchise John Wick. The prequel is produced by Lionsgate Television and will be exclusively available to Prime Video members worldwide excluding the U.S., Middle East and Israel in 2023.

The Continental is told from the perspective of the hotel manager, portrayed by Ian McShane in the film franchise - a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell. Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel - a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Woodell is joined by Mel Gibson, as Cormac; Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on the character portrayed by Lance Reddick); Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain playing Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; Nhung Kate as Yen; and Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert).

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers and showrunners on The Continental, and executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger. Shawn Simmons serves as a writer and executive producer. Albert Hughes directs the first and third nights and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second night.

The John Wick films have grossed nearly $600 million worldwide to date, with each film outperforming its predecessor. John Wick: Chapter Four is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide on March 24, 2023.

