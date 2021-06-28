Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.06.2021 | 10:09 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Babil Khan drops out of college, says ‘giving it all to acting as of now’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has decided to drop out of college to focus on his acting career. The newbie actor took to Instagram on Sunday to bid farewell to his friends and informed his followers about his decision.

Babil Khan drops out of college, says 'giving it all to acting as of now'

Sharing some candid moments from University and his friends, he wrote, “I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

On the work front, Babil Khan will soon make his debut with the Netflix drama Qala, opposite Triptii Dimri. The film will be directed by Anvitaa Dutt. He recently shot his second project with Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri.

ALSO READ: Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri shoot with Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan for a special project

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shooting of John Abraham starrer Satyameva…

Rakul Preet Singh joins hand with Give…

Makers of Sidharth Malhotra & Ajay Devgn…

Rakul Preet Singh's film with RSVP where she…

SCOOP: Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday…

Rakul Preet Singh to play a condom tester in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification