Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has decided to drop out of college to focus on his acting career. The newbie actor took to Instagram on Sunday to bid farewell to his friends and informed his followers about his decision.

Sharing some candid moments from University and his friends, he wrote, “I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

On the work front, Babil Khan will soon make his debut with the Netflix drama Qala, opposite Triptii Dimri. The film will be directed by Anvitaa Dutt. He recently shot his second project with Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri.

